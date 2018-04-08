The Michigan primary is just a few days away, and several of the gubernatorial candidates are doing some of their last campaign stops in West Michigan.

On the Republican side, candidate and Attorney General, Bill Schuette, was in Muskegon Heights, Grand Haven and Portage on Saturday as part of his 10-day Time to Win Again tour. In Grand Haven, Schuette attended the Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade.

"It was a big day today, but we're working hard," said Schuette. "Started in Muskegon, then go to the Coast Guard Festival, which will be really cool—and pretty hot, so to speak. Then I'll go to Kalamazoo meet with some supporters."

Schuette will be back in West Michigan on Monday, where he will visit voters in Grand Rapids at the Downtown Market.

Looking ahead to Tuesday's election, Schuette said, "The most important thing is to get out and vote and participate."

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley also made several stops in West Michigan on Friday. He was campaigning in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Zeeland, Hudsonville and Holland. In Grandville, Calley toured the Grand Castle Apartments building.

Patrick Colbeck also attended the Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade on Saturday, and he met with voters in Fruitport.

On the Democratic side, Gretchen Whitmer was also making several stops across West Michigan. She was in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids on Saturday knocking on doors.

Abdul El-Sayed was making his way across Michigan on Saturday with stops in Detroit, Saginaw, Ann Arbor, Lansing and ending in Kalamazoo. He also had two actors helping canvas for him on Saturday, Shailene Woodley and Kendrick Sampson.

El-Sayed was recently endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sanders will be at El-Sayed's rallies in Detroit and Ypsilanti on Sunday.

The other Democratic candidate for governor, Shri Thanedar was in Detroit on Saturday. And the other Republican candidate, Jim Hines, did not have any events listed for Saturday, but he will be in Caro, in the thumb on Sunday.

