Christian Healthcare Centers files religious discrimination lawsuit against Michigan AG

The Grand Rapids based non-profit healthcare provider says a newly interpreted Michigan law is forcing religious organizations to violate their religious beliefs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a landmark decision by the Michigan Supreme Court in July, the state's anti-discrimination law was interpreted to cover sexual orientation.

The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word “sex” in Michigan's key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.

Now, a Christian based non-profit healthcare provider is filing a religious discrimination lawsuit against Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel.

The Grand Rapids based healthcare provider, Christian Healthcare Centers, filed the federal lawsuit Monday saying the state's anti-discrimination law violates the organization's religious beliefs.

"This law now requires Christian Healthcare Centers to hire people who do not share their faith, to prescribe cross-sex hormones to facilitate efforts to alter a patient’s biological sex, and to use pronouns that do not accord with a person’s biological sex," attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) said in a release. "All of this violates the ministry’s religious beliefs and undermines its ability to provide safe healthcare to the needy and the rest of the community."

The lawsuit takes aim at Nessel because ADF says that it is her and other Michigan officials who are responsible for enforcing Michigan’s civil rights law.

ADF is representing Christian Healthcare Centers in the case.

Christian Healthcare Centers provides healthcare to the community and offers reduced prices to low income patients. The organization has clinics in Plainfield Charter Township and Newaygo.

