City of Grand Rapids shares new plan to address unhoused community concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has announced a new plan Tuesday to address aggressive panhandling and loitering by the unhoused community in the downtown area.

The new plan comes after more than 100 downtown business owners and community members wrote letters to the city, urging them to address aggressive panhandling and loitering.

Deputy City Manager Kate Berens presented the plan and a report on the city's unhoused community on Tuesday afternoon.

Berens highlighted some of the plan's action points, which include increased cleaning of certain areas downtown, making enforcement of misdemeanor offenses easier, allowing for camera-based evidence and many other policy changes.

The report shared by Berens also points out that many of the solutions to issues brought up in public discussions are already in motion.

You can read the full report and plan here:

