College students show up big at the midterm polls

Allendale Township saw nearly 500 new registered voters in November, mostly Grand Valley State University students.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Across West Michigan, voters showed up to the polls in huge numbers. One of the largest demographics: College aged voters.

Grand Valley State University junior Jenna Adema knew it would be a big day.

"I'm not surprised, but happy that so many kids my age showed up," she says.

A big day at the Kirkhof Center on campus, where Adema says some students waited hours to cast their ballots.

"There was a huge line, it was awesome," says Adema.

A huge line, a common site at campuses across the state.

In Ann Arbor, at least one University of Michigan student had to wait in line until 2 a.m. to vote.

"So proud," says Adema. "So proud of GV, so proud of Michigan today."

Ottawa County clerk Justin Roebuck says the turnout amongst GVSU students was huge, shown by registration numbers in Allendale.

"What's exciting is we saw, you know, really from November 1, almost 500 new registrations come through the township as a whole, but the majority of those were from students," says Roebuck.

Adema couldn't be prouder.

"Five hundred new registered voters is insane," she says.

Adena chose to vote not just for herself, but for others who don't have the ability to do so.

"Being a woman, having a little sister, having friends, it was especially important for me to have my voice be heard," she says.

Roebuck says college students are often times hard to motivate to get to the polls, thinking their vote won't make a difference.

"Your vote does matter," says Roebuck. "There are so many races, particularly when it comes down to local issues, right, that are decided by, sometimes, very narrow margins."

Adema agrees and says college is the perfect time to make a change in your community.

"Think about yourself now and think about where we are now and think about the kind of world that you want to be a grown up in," she says.

