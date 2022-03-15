Congressman Fred Upton tests positive for COVID-19

"Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” said Rep. Upton.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said the following:

“I tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” said Rep. Upton. “Per CDC protocol, I will isolate for the next five days as required."

Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address on Wednesday, he said, "I will be paying very careful attention to President Zelensky tomorrow as he addresses a joint session of Congress. This will be one of the most consequential addresses of all my time in Congress.”

He is the latest member of the Michigan delegation to disclose a COVID infection. Most recently, U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee in January tested positive for COVID-19 in another case of a breakthrough infection.

Other members of the Michigan delegation have previously disclosed positive tests for COVID including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg and Bill Huizenga, both in 2020.

Officials confirm all three offices will remain open and ready to assist southwest Michigan as Rep. Upton isolates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.