Craig gives 1st political speech, preps gubernatorial run

Craig, who retired last month, said Tuesday he has been a Republican for many years and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.
JACKSON, Mich. — Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig is seeking to burnish his Republican credentials before a likely run for governor, telling party stalwarts about his evolution from being a "born" Democrat. 

Craig, who retired last month, said Tuesday he has been a Republican for many years and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. He says he is anti-abortion and supports gun rights along with the police, the military and the principle of self-reliance rather than a "victimhood mentality" being pushed by Democratic leaders. 

He stopped short of declaring his candidacy to seek the GOP nomination against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

