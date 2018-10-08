GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan Democratic Party Chair Brandon Dillon knows he must cash in what is supposed to be a "blue wave" in the 2018 November election. More than 100 years of political history in our country show Democrats should do extraordinarily well in this upcoming mid-term election.

To make the blue wave happen though, in Michigan there needs to be a "pink wave".

"There is no doubt there is that there is a lot of energy among female candidates this year," Dillon said.

The top of the ticket on the Democratic side is all female for the first time in state history. Gretchen Whitmer is up for Governor, Dana Nessel for Attorney General, Jocelyn Benson for Secretary of State, and incumbent U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is running to retain her position.

There's no question gender will be part of the gubernatorial race between Whitmer and Republican nominee Bill Schuette.

"We need to have a Governor who's ready to get things done and ready to roll up HER sleeves and get to work," Whitmer said.

Analysts say the increase of women in politics is based simply on participation. More women want to be part of the political process. Some say the #metoo movement and the election of President Donald Trump may also be driving women to run for office.

Michigan already made history for women in the primary election. The first Muslim woman is likely to be elected to Congress. If former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib wins the November general election, as she is expected to do, she will replace former U.S. Rep. John Conyers.

Ultimately Dillon says it's going to be about the quality of candidates and not gender.

"These are smart, tough, determined people who have the right values," Dillon said. "I think that's what's going to get us over the top."

Down the ticket, more women are running to make history too. Democratic Rep. Winnie Brinks is running for the 29th District State Senate seat against Republican Rep. Chris Afendoulis. That district serves the heart of Kent County including the city of Grand Rapids. Brinks would be the first woman elected to that position since 1920.

"It is a great boost of energy and it's affirmation for the really good work I've seen for the women at the top of the ticket doing for years," Rep. Brinks said. "It's really great to see them get that recognition.

Women have clinched or are in contention for 16 major party nominations in gubernatorial races this cycle around the country. There are only six female Governors at the moment but that number will likely go up across the country after November.

