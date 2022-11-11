Matthew DePerno to run for Michigan GOP chair

One week after a failed bid for Michigan Attorney General, Matthew DePerno announced Monday he wants to lead Michigan's Republican party.

LANSING, Mich. — After the midterm election, Democrats have control over all three branches of Michigan's state government for the first time in 40 years.

Republican candidate for Attorney General Matthew DePerno, who was backed by President Donald Trump, was defeated by his Democrat opponent Dana Nessel with a margin of 8 points on Nov. 8.

Now, he's throwing his hat into the ring for Michigan's Republican party chair.

"We need a state party that will fight for the future of Michigan & lay the foundation to make Michigan red again in 2024 - and beyond," DePerno said in a Facebook announcement.

"That is why I am running for Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party."

His announcement comes after an internal Michigan GOP memo blamed Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon for the party's poor performance in the midterm election.

