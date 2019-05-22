LANSING, Mich. - The DeVos family of West Michigan is ending its longtime support for U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, the libertarian Republican who has come under fire recently for comments about President Donald Trump.

According to the Detroit News, the DeVos family has not made any political contributions to Amash this cycle and "they have no plans to do so," said family spokesman Nick Wasmiller.

Earlier this month, Amash tweeted his conclusions from special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2018 elections, saying Trump engaged in "impeachable conduct." He became the first Republican to join Democrats calling for impeachment proceedings.

Trump responded to Amash's tweets calling him "a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy."

Wasmiller told the Detroit News that recent comments by Amash "have not changed the family's thinking regarding its intent to not provide future support."

Since Amash commented on Trump, two candidates from West Michigan said they are challenging the sitting congressman in the 2020 election.

State Representative Jim Lower, a Republican from Greenville, announced he will be running against Amash for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. Tom Norton, a Republican from Sand Lake, is also challenging Amash.

Wasmiller told the Detroit News the DeVos family has not made any decision about the 2020 primary and who it might support.

