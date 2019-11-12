LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would ban drivers under the age of 18 from using their cell phones while driving.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she supports.

"We don’t just need better roads, we need safer roads. This bill will help us put an end to distracted driving, protect our kids, and ensure the safety of Michigan drivers," she said in a press release.

Whitmer has been an advocate for increasing the safety and structure of Michigan's deteriorating roads.

During budget negotiations, she proposed a 45-cent-fuel-a-gallon fuel tax increase to go toward the transportation budget, which the Republican-led legislature did not approve of. They did, however, pass a plan that would increase the transportation budget by 7.4%.

The distracted driving bill was passed with strong bipartisan support by the House, according to the state's press release.

