Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away.

Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking for a total of 15 minutes. She revisited Michiganders’ frustrations from Whitmer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and addressed her performance in the Oct. 13 debate.

"I just wanted to point out, this is what you did to us, and this is why we're mad,” Dixon said. “And we want you to know that we're mad — and we're not forgetting about this, no matter how many bills you sign at the 11th hour.”

Dixon mentioned parents’ rights when it came to students in the classroom, saying schools have over-stretched their authority and are not focusing on an educational foundation.

“They shouldn't have the anxiety of all this stuff going on at school that doesn't have to do with the basics of reading, writing and learning,” she said.

Abortion and the right-to-life continued to be a strong subject among conservative speakers.

GOP Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno said Dixon “absolutely crushed” Whitmer in the Thursday debate and called out his opponent Dana Nessel. He praised church leaders for making their conservative voices heard.

“For the last 60 or 70 years the Democrats have told us there's something called separation of church and state, right?” DePerno asked attendants. “You know what that means? It means government, stay out of our churches.”

Dixon, alongside DePerno and John Gibbs, who is pushing to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District, collectively told prospective voters that the Democratic candidates on the other side of the ballot were too radical for the state.

“They say that we're the bad guys, but you know, so far, I've seen some pretty nasty things happen on this campaign trail,” Dixon said. “I've seen our signs destroyed or seen Republican signs across the state destroyed.

“I've seen peoples’ cars spray-painted with nasty words, just because they have Republican sign on the front yard. I haven't seen a right-to-lifer get shot and just a few days ago, we had a Catholic church that had all kinds of vandalism because they said they were pro-life. So when the other side says we're so bad, let's face it — when they go low, they go really low.”

Dixon also referenced that her campaign’s success is another jab to her opponent.

“When the devil gets mad, it gets a little more active,” she said. “And I have a feeling that his plans are being spoiled a little bit right now.”

Dixon ended the rally, praising the fact that “real people” are working to represent the state.

“I just want you to know that we will fight till the end,” she said. “But we are not going to fight like how like we hear from the governor — we are going to fight with prayer.”

