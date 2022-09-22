Donald Trump Jr. to join rally with Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in Muskegon

The Republican candidate for Michigan governor said she'll join one of President Donald Trump's sons at a rally in Muskegon Friday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Donald Trump Jr. will be in West Michigan Friday to help rally support for Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon.

Endorsed by Donald Trump, Tudor Dixon beat out a crowded field of Republicans in the primary to challenge Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Dixon says the rally in Muskegon is at the Barclay Place Event Center in Muskegon, and doors open at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Dixon recently called for the State Superintendent Michael Rice to resign during a press event at the Michigan Department of Education.

"As Governor, I want to be responsible for the outcomes and held accountable for the results. Today, I am here first and foremost calling for the resignation of State Superintendent Michael Rice," Dixon said before a crowd of parents.

Dixon points to what she says are radical policies being pushed on parents and students by activists.

"We have a school district like Muskegon bragging about how their new middle schools won't have any boys or girls bathrooms, they'll all be gender neutral. Imagine at such a critical age. Maybe you have a stomachache and you go to the bathroom, and your school crush walks in right after you, can we not have a little privacy for our children at such a critical age," Dixon questioned.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Matthew Cortez, superintendent of Muskegon Public Schools, about her comments. Here's what he said:

As a community school district, we endeavor to represent all of our students and families. We listen to our community's feedback. While there are some that disagree with our decisions, there are others that support our decisions. We are in a time of extreme politics and our public schools have no place in them. We do not educate Republicans or Democrats, we educate every child that comes to our doorstep.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to her campaign to learn more about the event.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

