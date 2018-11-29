MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - In Lansing there are two competing bills that may impact recycling efforts in the state.

One bill seeks to expand Michigan's bottle return law to include juice and water. The other would eliminate the 40-year old bottle return law.

Small business owners that sell beverages are watching to see if either bill moves closer to becoming law.

"I think it would be a great thing to eliminate," said Dick Ghezzi, owner of Ghezzi's Market in Muskegon's Lakeside neighborhood. "Bugs come in with them, and you have to pay people to sort them."

The bill to eliminate bottle returns was introduced by State Rep. Joe Bellino. The bill seeks to end the existing law by 2022.

A news release from the representative claims Michigan's 15 percent residential recycling rate would increase if consumers sent empty cans and bottles to recycling centers instead of stores.

Customers would have three years to return containers for a full 10-cent refund. Some customers say there's nothing wrong with the law. And if it goes away they predict more litter.

"You will find more on the roadside because nobody is going to care," said Jeff Hansen.

Bottle return law expansion is the focus of house bill 5486. It would add 10-cent deposits to juice drinks would be added to the bottled water.

"Small store owners that can't afford the machines, don't have room for the machines, I think they would like to see it gone as well," said Ghezzi.

Both bills have been sent to committees. At this time neither has been scheduled for a hearing.

