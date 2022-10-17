Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty

Holkeboer is accused of putting a thumb drive into a Poll Book machine after the August 2 Primary Election.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has plead not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County.

James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He plead not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit of a crime.

Holkeboer is accused of putting a thumb drive into a poll book that contained voter registration data including personal information about voters in the area. He was a first time elections inspector in August and an alternate Michigan GOP delegate for the 3rd Congressional District, according to the Kent GOP website.

In a Kent County probable cause affidavit, Holkeboer admitted to working on the August 2 primary election and also admitted to inserting the thumb drive into the book.

Western Michigan Adjunct Professor and Attorney Mark Brewer who practices Election Law says the two felony charges are serious.

"I've been practicing election law since the 80's and I have never heard of an election worker tampering with election equipment in this fashion," said Brewer.

To make sure the election was secure and not tampered with, the Kent County Clerk issued an audit of the primary earlier this month, later saying that Holkeboers accused actions did not have an impact.

Brewer reiterated the words of Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, "I think it was a wise step for the clerk to have done a separate audit to provide additional assurance to voters."

