WASHINGTON — The House Committee on Ethics said Thursday that it will continue its investigation into Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) to decide whether he unlawfully accepted contributions to his campaign from people employed in his congressional office.

The U.S. governing organization is also reviewing whether his campaign expenses were used for acceptable campaign and political purposes.

This case was referred to the committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics in August of 2019. The ethics committee said that while it's continuing to review the referral, that doesn't mean that "any violation has occurred," the committee said in a press release.

A spokesperson for Rep. Huizenga said his committee has fully cooperated in the investigation and "eagerly" await a timely resolution.

"...Nancy Pelosi's foot soldiers produced a partisan report that continues the false narrative created by the Michigan Democratic Party," said Rep. Huizenga's Communications Director Brian Patrick.

The committee said it won't release any further statements until the investigation is complete.

Rep. Huizenga serves Michigan's 2nd Congressional District.

