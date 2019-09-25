LANSING, Mich. — As concern about a mosquito-borne virus continues to grow, two bills introduced in Lansing would help Michigan communities swat back.

One bill would allow townships to pursue a special tax for up to six years for mosquito abatement.

A companion bill would allow townships to create special assessment districts to fund mosquito control.

Both bills were introduced on Wednesday, Sept. 25 as the risk area for Eastern equine encephalitis continues to grow.

State health officials say 12 counties have confirmed human or animal cases of EEE, a mosquito-borne virus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services this week reported that eight cases of EEE have been confirmed in residents of Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties, including three deaths.

Under House Bill 5024, "the township may levy the tax for mosquito abatement only if a majority of the electors in the township voting on the tax approve the tax,’’ it states.

House Bill 5025 would allow townships to create special assessment districts for mosquito abatement by private contractors.

Both bills have eight sponsors. They have been referred to the Committee on Local Government and Municipal Finance.

Meanwhile, state health officials encourage people in counties impacted by EEE to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk, particularly activities that involve children.

“The increasing geographic spread and increasing number of EEE cases in humans and animals indicate that the risk for EEE is ongoing,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of the MDHHS said in a news release.

“We continue to urge Michiganders to protect themselves against mosquito bites until the first hard frost.”

