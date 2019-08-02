MICHIGAN, USA — John Dingell, the longest-serving U.S. congressman in history, has died.

He was 92 years old.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Detroit affiliate confirmed the story Thursday night.

Dingell represented the people of Michigan for nearly 59 years and was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1955 and served through the end of his term in 2015.

Dingell, age 92, was known to have been in declining health in recent months. He also suffered a heart attack Sept. 17, 2018.

Dingell was first elected in 1955 fill the House seat vacated by his late father. The Democrat was considered a master of legislative deal-making and a staunch advocate for the U.S. auto industry.

Michigan's U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow released a statement following the passing:

“Congressman John Dingell—the Dean of the House and my dear friend—was not merely a witness to history. He was a maker of it. His original family name, translated into Polish, meant ‘blacksmith.’ Nothing could be more fitting for a man who hammered out our nation’s laws, forging a stronger union that could weather the challenges of the future. John Dingell loved Michigan. He understood the connection our people have to manufacturing, to agriculture, and to the land and the Great Lakes that support our Michigan way of life. His wife, Debbie, who has been his closest confidant for more than 40 years, is working hard to carry on his legacy. I know that all of us in Michigan are sending her and their family and many friends our love and support at this time.”

Wednesday evening, John Dingell tweeted appreciation for the outpouring of support he's received in the wake of his wife's announcement.

"The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here," he wrote, "but after long negotiations we've worked out a deal where she'll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages. I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet.

The office of his wife Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also released a statement Thursday night to ABC News:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John David Dingell, Jr., former Michigan Congressman and longest-serving member of the United States Congress. Congressman Dingell died peacefully today at his home in Dearborn, surrounded by his wife Deborah. He was a lion of the United States Congress and a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his decades of public service to the people of Southeast Michigan, his razor sharp wit, and a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of all who walk this earth.”

Condolences were made on both sides of the political aisle. U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga tweeted: "John Dingell was a fierce advocate for Michigan and a titan of the House who worked with a servant’s heart. I will remember John as someone who always fought for the constitutional standing of the House. My heart and prayers go out to Debbie and the entire Dingell family. "

