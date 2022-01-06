Judge tosses GOP challenge to exception for recall donations

At issue is roughly $4 million in contributions to Whitmer that exceeded the $7,150 per-person limit.

LANSING, Mich. — A federal judge has dismissed Republicans' lawsuit challenging the ability of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign to collect excess donations under an exception for recall attempts, saying they lack standing to sue.

District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids ruled this week that state GOP chairman Ron Weiser and the party failed to show they had suffered a "concrete and particularized injury." Republicans will appeal.

The case was initially filed in September 2021, arguing that that an exception — letting Gov. Whitmer raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office — is unconstitutional.

At issue is roughly $4 million in contributions to Whitmer that exceeded the $7,150 per-person limit. The funds not spent on litigation or other recall-defense activities can be given to political parties or charities.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.