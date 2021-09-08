x
Michigan Politics

GOP's DeVos says she will not seek Michigan governorship

She said she never weighed a campaign to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, despite weeks of chatter in Michigan's political class.
Credit: AP
MOVE PHOTO SUNDAY JULY 25 2021 - FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, then - Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships for students has sparked fresh criticism from opponents who say it would have addressed pandemic-related learning loss and approval from those who liken the grants to vouchers. The veto was condemned by DeVos, the former U.S. education secretary and longtime school-choice advocate, who called it "indefensible." (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

MICHIGAN, USA — Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says she will not run for Michigan governor in 2022, putting an end to speculation about the onetime Trump administration Cabinet member and partner in one of the state's most influential Republican couples. 

The 63-year-old DeVos made the announcement Tuesday. She said she never weighed a campaign to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, despite weeks of chatter in Michigan's political class. 

Though a billionaire able to finance a campaign and former state party chairwoman with key connections, DeVos would have faced complications in a Republican primary and the general election. 

DeVos is married to Dick DeVos, Michigan's losing candidate for governor in 2006.

