GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is pushing back against criticism she received following Tuesday's State of the State address.

She is responding to criticism that had nothing to do with what she said.

Instead, people were complaining about the dress she wore.

In response, the governor tweeted in part: "In an era when so many women are stepping up to lead, I'm hoping people will focus on our ideas and accomplishments instead of our appearance."

Charisse Mitchell, CEO of the YWCA West Central Michigan, discussed changing the narrative.

