LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate Republicans have blocked Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer's appointee to a commission that regulates hunting and fishing.

Whitmer named Mitterling, a Lansing Community College adjunct biology professor, to the commission in December.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats say Thursday's mostly party-line vote rejecting Anna Mitterling of Mason to the Natural Resources Commission was done because the GOP opposes a different nominee to the commission who supports gun control.

Gov. Whitmer calling the vote 'sexist' and 'partisan games' by the Michigan Senate Republicans.

This marks the first time in nearly a decade that a governor's nominee was rejected by the Senate.

Republicans say Mitterling did not do well in the interviews which lead to the ultimate vote against her.

