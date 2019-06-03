GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The governor is hitting the road to discuss her budgetary plans for fixing Michigan's roads, education system and drinking water infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with business leaders at the Grand Rapids Chamber to discuss and field questions about her plans. The round-table was closed to the media.

Read more: Michigan governor wants to nearly triple per-gallon gas tax

In a press conference following the event, Whitmer said she understands why the gas tax may be jarring.

"We are used to politicians telling us what we want to hear instead of doing what needs to be done," she said. "The reality check is hard, but we are going to get this done, we are going to get through it."

Whitmer says even at $2.5 billion it will still take 10 years to get 90 percent of our roads functioning, which is the federal standard.

Whitmer also paid a visit to the Plumbers & Pipefitters Training Center in Coopersville Wednesday afternoon.

Her tour is expected to continue as long as budget deliberations last.

