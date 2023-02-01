Governor Whitmer to deliver State of the State Address Jan. 25

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to deliver her fifth State of the State Address a few weeks after she was inaugurated for her second term as Michigan's governor.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich. — Just a few weeks after beginning her second term as Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to deliver her fifth State of the State Address.

The State of the State Address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

"The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year," said Gov. Whitmer. "I can't wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom.”

In the 2023 State of the State Address, Gov. Whitmer will lay out her plans for Michigan in her second term. She also plans on sharing her ideas to tackle the challenges that Michiganders are facing.

This will be the first time that Gov. Whitmer will deliver the address in front of a Democrat-controlled Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate.

You can watch the State of the State Address on our website and 13+ App on Roku and FireTV. It will also be available on Facebook, YouTube and at michigan.gov/StateOfTheState.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.