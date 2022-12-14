Governor Whitmer signs executive order paving the way for proposal three to take effect

The executive order instructs all state health agencies to review which aspects of reproductive rights fall under their jurisdiction.

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined by reproductive health advocates from around the state to show support for proposal three. And days before the proposal goes into effect, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order making sure health agencies are prepared for it.

"Today we're coming together to celebrate and reflect on the historic moment," said Whitmer.

The governor's executive order instructs all state health agencies to review which aspects of reproductive rights fall under their jurisdiction, as well as find ways to protect reproductive healthcare for their patients.

"My directive also reaffirms that Michigan state government will not cooperate with anyone proceeding against an individual for seeking reproductive healthcare here," said Whitmer.

She was joined on stage by representatives from a few organizations, including Planned Parenthood, Michigan Voices and the ACLU, who all worked to get the proposal on this year's ballot.

"I saw people sign up to help us collect petition signatures that have never been politically active before," said Sommer Foster, co-director of Michigan Voices. "I saw college students who showed up to sign the petition who were not registered to vote, who immediately registered online so they could sign the petition."

The governor echoed that support, saying she's proud the proposal passed despite plenty of uncertainty in the months leading up to the vote.

"We delivered a clear message," said Whitmer. "A woman must be able to make her own healthcare decisions and politicians shouldn't be making decisions for her."

Proposal three is set to go into effect on December 24.

