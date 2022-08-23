WATCH: Grand Rapids City Commission Aug. 23 meeting

The city commission is meeting this evening at 5:30 p.m. to discuss several agenda items and take public comments.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a series of City Commission meetings ending prematurely in the months after the death of Patrick Lyoya, the public comment portion of the meetings is a closely watched forum by city officials and the public.

This evening, the Grand Rapids City Commission meets again at 5:30 p.m. at Sibley Elementary School.

Several meetings over the last several months have been attended by protestors and activists demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by former Grand Rapids Police Department GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr.

The meeting this evening opens with public comments and will move to agenda items afterward.

During a meeting on July 12, authorities escorted three people out of the meeting and later arrested them in the hallway. It was all caught on a surveillance camera.

That incident came after several other meetings were cut short due to protestors at City Hall.

