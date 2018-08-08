GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Across the street from where Vice President Mike Pence will hold a GOP rally, two left wing advocacy groups will hold a rally of their own.

NextGen Michigan and Planned Parenthood of Michigan will host a "Protest Pence: No Unity in Bigotry" event across from the Amway Grand Plaza beginning at 5 p.m.

Pence announced his visit just last week calling it a "GOP Unity Rally" following the primary elections. Newly elected republican candidates Bill Schuette and John James are both expected to be there.

In a press release the groups wrote:

"We are co-hosting this event with Planned Parenthood of Michigan and although there were many issues to choose from, we've decided to focus on Pence, Schuette and James' agenda of bigotry, denial of women's right to choose, and restriction of access to quality health care."

13 ON YOUR SIDE will be at both rallys with live coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

