Your guide to what is on the ballot for the August 8 election in West Michigan

​The August primary election is coming up on Tuesday, Aug 8 and there are a little more than a dozen elections, millages and bond proposals in West Michigan.

MICHIGAN, USA — The August primary election is coming up on Tuesday, Aug 8 and there are a little more than a dozen elections, millages and bond proposals in counties across West Michigan.

Below you can find an explanation of each of the items on your ballot.

Here is what is on the ballot for counties in West Michigan:

Allegan County

Fennville Millage Proposal

Fennville Public Schools is proposing a millage to provide funds to operate a system of public recreation and playgrounds. The proposal will allow the current millage to continue, as well as a new additional millage to be levied.

The millage would be levied at 0.4885 mill for 10 years, with that millage increasing by 0.5 mill per year from 2024 through 2033.

Lake Michigan College

Lake Michigan College is proposing a charter millage renewal for operating purposes.

The renewal would extend the millage, levied at 0.8804 mill, for another 20 years from 2024 through 2043.

Otsego Public Schools

The district is proposing to renew a millage to cover a portion of the district's operating costs. The millage is currently levied at 18 mills, but is set to expire in 2024. The renewal would increase the millage to 19 mills for the next ten years, through 2032.

This is a non-homestead millage that only affects commercial, rental, vacation and some agricultural properties.

City of South Haven Mayoral Primary Election

Three candidates are fighting for their spot in the November general election. The two top vote-getters will face off in November. The three candidates include:

Annie Brown, former president of South Haven Public School Board of Education

Robert Burr, former mayor of South Haven

Joe Reeser, current city council member for Ward 1

Barry County

Gull Lake Community Schools Operating Millage

Gull Lake Community Schools is proposing a millage to cover operating costs for the district. The new millage would increase what is currently levied by 2.9 mills for the next 11 years from 2023 to 2033.

This is a non-homestead millage that only affects commercial, rental, vacation and some agricultural properties.

Hastings Public Schools – Bond Proposal

Hasting Public Schools is proposing a bond of $17.47 million to improve buildings in the district. The estimated bond proposal would decrease the current millage levied at 6.0 mills to 5.85 mils for the next 11 years. If the proposal doesn't pass, the millage levied would instead drop to 5.25 mills.

Lakewood Schools – Bond Proposal

The Lakewood Public School District is purposing a bond of $39 million to improve infrastructure and facilities as well as enhance security. The estimated millage for the proposed bond in 2023 is 1.54 mills, an increase of 1.2 mills over the prior year. The bond can be repaid over 20 years at an average annual millage rate of 3.21 mills.

Kent County

Kentwood City Commissioner

Three candidates are fighting for their spot on the November general election ballot for the position of Commissioner At-Large for the City of Kentwood. The two top vote-getters will face off in November. The three candidates include:

Lily Cheng-Schulting

Maurice H. Groce, incumbent city commissioner

JaWhan A. Jackson, President of UAW Local 330

Lakewood Schools – Bond Proposal

The Lakewood Public School District is purposing a bond of $39 million to improve infrastructure and facilities as well as enhance security. The estimated millage for the proposed bond in 2024 is 1.54 mills, an increase of 1.2 mills over the prior year. The bond can be repaid over 20 years at an average annual millage rate of 3.21 mills.

Ionia County

Ionia Co Road Millage

Ionia County is asking for a renewal of a millage that will raise money to improve primary roads in the county. The county is asking for a renewal at 0.9867 mills and the restoration of the 0.133 mills reduced by the Headlee Amendment. The millage would last from 2024 through 2029.

Saranac Schools Operating Millage

Saranac Community Schools is proposing a millage renewal to cover operating costs for the district. The millage would be levied at 19 mills and would not increase from the current millage levied.

This is a non-homestead millage that only affects commercial, rental, vacation and some agricultural properties.

Montcalm County

Central Montcalm Schools Bond Proposal

The Central Montcalm School District is purposing a bond of $47.5 million to improve infrastructure and facilities as well as purchase new buses and upgrading sports and recreation facilities. The estimated millage for the proposed bond in 2024 is 2.74 mills, for a zero mill increase over the prior year. The bond can be repaid over 26 years at an average annual millage rate of 5.44 mills.

Muskegon County

Muskegon County Commission – 2nd Ward

Three candidates are fighting for their spot on the November general election ballot for the position of County Commissioner of the 2nd Ward. The two top vote-getters will face off in November. The three candidates include:

Willie German Jr.

Jeanette Burt-Moore

Mike Gallavin

Muskegon County Commission – 4th Ward

Three candidates are fighting for their spot on the November general election ballot for the position of County Commissioner of the 4th Ward. The two top vote-getters will face off in November. The three candidates include:

John Carey

Teresa Emory

Katrina Kochin

Ottawa County

Coopersville City Council

Eight candidates are fighting to get on the November general election ballot for three city council positions. The six top vote-getters will face off in November. The eight candidates include:

Tim Degeus, incumbent

Renee Gavin, incumbent

Jamie Adams

Daniel Bowman

Michael Karasinski Jr.

Steve McCarthy

Jillian Poelma

Jason Tuttle

Grand Haven Mayor

Four candidates are fighting for their spot in the November general election for the position of Grand Haven Mayor. The two top vote-getters will face off in November. The four candidates include:

Catherine McNally, incumbent

Andrea Hendrick

Benjamin Genser

Robert Monetza

Van Buren County

City of South Haven Mayoral Primary Election

Three candidates are fighting for their spot in the November general election. The two top vote-getters will face off in November. The three candidates include:

Annie Brown, former president of South Haven Public School Board of Education

Robert Burr, former mayor of South Haven

Joe Reeser, current city council member for Ward 1

Lake Michigan College

Lake Michigan College is proposing a charter millage renewal for operating purposes.

The renewal would extend the millage, levied at 0.8804 mill, for another 20 years from 2024 through 2043.

NOTE: A single mill is levied at $1 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation of a property. For example, 1 mill of a $100,000 property is $100.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michigan's municipal election day is Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Some Michiganders will vote on various local offices, from school boards to mayoral races. Many voters will not have any races on their ballot.

You can learn what's on your ballot here: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can find election results here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.