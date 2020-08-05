A Democratic candidate running for Rep. Justin Amash's seat in Congress reported a cash haul in the days following the news of the congressman's potential presidential run.

Hillary Scholten announced Thursday, May 8 that her campaign for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District raised more than $100,000 since Amash launched his exploratory committee on April 28.

Scholten, an immigration attorney based in Grand Rapids and a former Department of Justice advisor, is the sole Democrat set to be on the ballot in August.

"I've been blown away by the groundswell of support we've received since last Tuesday. This campaign has always been about bringing effective and service-oriented representation to the people of West Michigan, and I'm humbled by the way our grassroots supporters are showing up to ensure that we will have the resources we need to get this done," Scholten said.

In the first quarter of 2020, Scholten raised $151,000, and her campaign reported $259,032 cash on hand.

Five Republicans have filed petition signatures to compete in the primary: State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, Joe Farrington who previously ran in 2018, Peter Meijer, great grandson of the founder of Meijer, former Sand Lake Village President Tom Norton and Battle Creek Attorney Emily Rafi.

Amash, who is exploring the idea of running for president as a Libertarian, said he is not officially out of the running for Congress.

