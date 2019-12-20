LOWELL, Mich. — A giant 18-foot hog rolled through Lowell, Ionia and Sunfield on Friday. It's a part of a grassroots movement to inform Michiganders about efforts to end term limits.

In November, eight former Republican and Democratic lawmakers sued the Secretary of State saying Michigan's amended term limits are unconstitutional. Voters approved a constitutional amendment nearly 30 years ago that limited lawmakers to serving three terms in the state house and two terms in the state senate.

The Don't Touch Term Limits group traveled around West Michigan Friday with the oversized hog. They say the "pig symbolizes the gluttonous attempt by the Michigan legislature to keep feeding at the public trough on the taxpayer dime."

Michigan's term limit rules are among the most restrictive in the 15 states with consecutive or lifetime term limits. To end them, another proposal would need to be placed on the ballot for a vote.

Michigan is among six states with lifetime restrictions. Of those, California and Oklahoma’s are shorter — 12 years — but allow lawmakers to serve all of it in one chamber. Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada have limits ranging between 16 and 24 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

