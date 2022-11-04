How to vote in Michigan's midterm election

Michigan's midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Do you know how to cast your ballot? Here's our guide:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election.

This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon.

Along with the gubernatorial race, Democratic Attorney General incumbent Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be facing off against the GOP Attorney General challenger Matthew DePerno and GOP Secretary of State challenger Kristina Elaine Karamo.

Two seats of the Michigan Supreme Court are also up for grabs among two Republican candidates, two Democratic candidates and one Libertarian candidate.

The midterm election also features candidates from different parties facing off against one another to determine who will represent their constituents at the state and national levels.

Midterm elections can also include millage proposals and nonpartisan elections for local offices.

The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

How to register to vote

The election is just days away, so registering online won't allow you to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

Good news! You can still vote, but you'll need to register in person up until and on Election Day at your clerk's office.

You need to be in your area's clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to register and vote in this midterm election.

Here's where you can find your city or township clerk.

Next, you need to bring proof of eligibility and residency.

In order to register to vote in Michigan, you must be:

A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Here are the documents you can bring to show proof of residency (you can show a digital copy of these documents):

Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Other government document

How to find out your polling place

Once you're registered to vote and want to vote in person, you'll need to know your polling place.

Click here to find your polling place.

Where to drop off your absentee ballot

Online and mail requests for an absentee voter ballot must be received by your clerk no later than 5 p.m. the Friday before the election.

If you're already registered to vote at your current request, you can request an absentee ballot in person at your clerk's office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day before the election.

Your completed ballot needs to be returned to your township clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can submit them by mail, or hand-deliver the ballot to your clerk's office or their drop box.

With the election less than a week away, the Michigan Secretary of State's office recommends hand delivering your ballot before election day to avoid possible postal delays.

Click here to find out where to drop off your absentee ballot.

Check the status of your ballot

If you voted, you can track your ballot by looking up your voter information here.

Helpful links for Nov. 8 midterm election

Click here to find out what is on your ballot.

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.

Click here to find out how to register to vote.

Click here to find your polling place.

Click here to find out where to drop off your absentee ballot.

Click here to find more helpful links.

You can register to vote on election day at your clerk's office with proof of residency until 8 p.m.

You have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to return your absentee ballot to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office by hand.

