NEWAYGO, Mich. — We are now just three weeks away from the midterm elections with several issues on the ballot including West Michigan Congressional races.

Monday night, one of those races was featured in a debate between Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga and his Democratic challenger Rob Davidson.

"I'm an emergency doctor about 12 miles from here in Fremont—been doing that for 16 years," says Davidson."

The debate was held at Newaygo High School in front of hundreds.

"We do agree on something, this is probably the most diverse district certainly in the state if not in the entire country," says Huizenga.

The candidates touched on several issues including campaign finance and gun control.

"Bump stocks that turn Vegas into an automatic weapons massacre on the 27th floor and instead of something that maybe could have been controlled," says Davidson.

"It's also about mental health, that's probably the most important part, and we've working to increase access and funding," says Huizenga.

The candidates also touched on healthcare.

"Every complicated issue has a simple quick and wrong answer to it and Obamacare was the wrong answer to a real problem," says Huizenga.

"Medicare is the most efficient and effective payer of healthcare in this country, it has the most expensive people for healthcare in this country," says Davidson.

Another debate will be held on Oct. 30 in Grand Haven.

