ALLENDALE, Mich. - On Monday, May 14, Rep. Bill Huizenga hosted a Youth Leadership Summit at Grand Valley State University.
The event hosted high school juniors from 42 schools across the Second Congressional District. It gave them an opportunity for personal, educational and professional development.
Featured speakers included Rep. Huizenga, Mark Murray, the Vice-Chairman of Meijer, Dakota Crow, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore, and Austin Hatch, a former Michigan Basketball player who also survived two plane crashes.
