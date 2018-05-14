ALLENDALE, Mich. - On Monday, May 14, Rep. Bill Huizenga hosted a Youth Leadership Summit at Grand Valley State University.

The event hosted high school juniors from 42 schools across the Second Congressional District. It gave them an opportunity for personal, educational and professional development.

Featured speakers included Rep. Huizenga, Mark Murray, the Vice-Chairman of Meijer, Dakota Crow, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore, and Austin Hatch, a former Michigan Basketball player who also survived two plane crashes.

Great speech by Mark Murray, Vice Chairman of @meijer, to kick off today’s Youth #Leadership Summit for #WestMichigan high school students at @GVSU! pic.twitter.com/QhipJOY3SP — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) May 14, 2018

Thank you Dakota Crow from the @BGClubMuskegon for speaking with the students about being leaders in the community and role models for younger students at today’s Youth Leadership Summit at @GVSU! pic.twitter.com/1NA2tlCQHD — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) May 14, 2018

Thank you @AustinHatch30 for sharing your story at today’s Youth Leadership Summit at @GVSU and discussing that how we respond to the challenges in our lives, plays a crucial role in determining who we will become. pic.twitter.com/XcgRPgRIxC — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) May 14, 2018

