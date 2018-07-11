In a highly contested race between incumbent U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) and ER doctor Rob Davidson (D-Spring Lake), Huizenga was elected to represent the 2nd Congressional District for a fifth term.

The Associated Press called the race as Huizenga had 54 percent of the vote, beating the Democratic challenger who had 44 percent. Huizenga has held this seat in Congress since 2011.

The 2nd Congressional District represents much of West Michigan’s lakeshore from Holland up to Ludington.

Republicans have represented this district since 1967.

