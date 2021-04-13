“I am never without a cloud of fear,’’ woman says of gun incident involving politician

Patricia MacIntosh says she hopes her lawsuit against a Grand Traverse County commissioner will 'protect our fundamental rights to free speech without retaliation.'

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A Traverse City woman who contends an elected official used an AR-15 rifle to intimidate her during a virtual Board meeting says she is haunted by the incident, which "has injured our entire community.’’

“I am never without a cloud of fear over my life,’’ 74-year-old Patricia MacIntosh said. “However, I am not the only one who has been hurt. This incident has injured our entire community.’’

The Jan. 20 incident during a Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners meeting has garnered worldwide attention and sparked a federal lawsuit against Commissioner Ron Clous and Grand Traverse County.

MacIntosh and her lawyers held a news conference in Traverse City on Tuesday to discuss the federal lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court.

MacIntosh says she attended the virtual Board of Commissioners meeting to urge elected officials to denounce recent violence in Washington, D.C. that included the Proud Boys group.

Members of the Proud Boys were in Traverse City several months earlier to address the county Board on designating Grand Traverse County as a “Second Amendment sanctuary.’’

“When I asked the County Commission for a public statement denouncing this increasing violence, my deep desire was to change the direction of our community’s political and social dialog,’’ MacIntosh said. “It was my hope that their statement denouncing violence would make people in our community feel safer, regardless of differing viewpoints.’’

That did not happen, she says.

Clous briefly disappeared from view, and returned “with a high powered, semi-automatic weapon brandishing it at (MacIntosh) and others,’’ according to her lawsuit.

“In response to my request to denounce the violence, this elected official's public statement was to brandish an assault rifle at me,’’ MacIntosh said.

Many people were shocked at what happened and have offered support, MacIntosh said, adding that she also has received threats.

“After hearing from other citizens, I know that Commissioner Clous grabbing a gun in response to my request has also frightened and intimidated others,’’ MacIntosh said. “They are reluctant to speak out if they disagree with their elected officials; something I never thought I would see in this country.’’

MacIntosh said the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners have not denounced the actions of Clous.

“Commissioner Clous has had every chance to do the right thing and take responsibility for his threatening actions,’’ MacIntosh said. “But he has chosen not to.’’

Neither Clous nor Grand Traverse County officials have returned messages seeking comment.

Blake K. Ringsmuth, a Traverse City attorney representing MacIntosh, says the civil suit seeks to accomplish three goals: Bring accountability to elected officials, allow citizens to feel safe when addressing elected officials and let others know that people in Grand Traverse County will not stand for what happened.

“Retaliation for a fundamental right cannot stand,’’ Ringsmuth said.

