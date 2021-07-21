x
Michigan Politics

James Craig announces gubernatorial run

Craig made the announcement on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, file photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig addresses the media during Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's daily media briefing on the coronavirus, in Detroit. In early July 2021, while speaking at an event, ex-Detroit police chief James Craig talked about his Republican credentials, telling party stalwarts about his evolution from being a “born” Democrat. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced Wednesday night that he will be running for governor in the 2022 election.

Craig made the announcement on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", saying, "I'm running." 

Earlier Wednesday, an exploratory committee was formed to allow Craig to begin raising and spending money.

The announcement comes after Craig visited Grand Rapids on Monday, teasing a possible run for governor at the Kent GOP office. He delivered a speech slamming Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and encouraging young people to vote Republican.

Craig's campaign says official events and rallies are likely to begin after Labor Day.

