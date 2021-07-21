James Craig announces gubernatorial run

Craig made the announcement on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced Wednesday night that he will be running for governor in the 2022 election.

Craig made the announcement on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", saying, "I'm running."

Earlier Wednesday, an exploratory committee was formed to allow Craig to begin raising and spending money.

Did you watch @TuckerCarlson? Show your support on Day 1 at https://t.co/2IsfGGjhEq pic.twitter.com/51qss6v54D — Chief James Craig (@chiefjamescraig) July 22, 2021

The announcement comes after Craig visited Grand Rapids on Monday, teasing a possible run for governor at the Kent GOP office. He delivered a speech slamming Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and encouraging young people to vote Republican.

Craig's campaign says official events and rallies are likely to begin after Labor Day.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.