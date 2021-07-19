James Craig teases gubernatorial run at Kent GOP, urges young people to vote Republican

Craig did not announce a run for governor, but he unveiled a logo bearing his name and gave a campaign-like speech about why he is a Republican.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was in Grand Rapids Monday to speak at the Kent GOP office on the city's west side. Craig continued to tease his intentions to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in next year’s election and encouraged young people to vote Republican.

He did not formally announce that he’s running for governor at the GOP event, but he did unveil a logo bearing his name and gave a campaign-like speech about why he is a Republican.

“We are the party that wants kids off the streets,” Craig said. “We are the party that wants young adults to get a jumpstart on life. We are the party of lowering taxes and lowering freedom and once we reach out to disaffected voters who are struggling in the city under these failed Democratic policies, then it will be time to focus on the elections of 2022.”

Craig went on to say that in November of 2022 we will be “celebrating our independence from the rule of Gov. Whitmer.”

