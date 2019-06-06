GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - John James has officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate again in 2020, challenging Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

James teased a special announcement for Thursday morning on Twitter saying, "Trust me, you don't want to miss this one."

In a message on James' official campaign page, James said he needs "grassroots patriots like you to compete with career politicians and special interests," asking people to donate to his campaign.

WZZM 13

James won the primary race in July 2018 and quickly gained the attention of national Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow defeated James in the 2018 midterm election by just over 6%.

RELATED: Debbie Stabenow beats John James for re-election to Senate

The Republican was also considered by President Trump as a candidate to be the next UN ambassador in February, but he was ultimately bypassed for the position.

RELATED: Report: John James in the running to be the next UN ambassador

James served in the military for eight years which included multiple tours of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.