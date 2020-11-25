x
John James concedes to Gary Peters, says 'battle for this senate seat is over'

The announcement comes a day after the Board of State Canvassers certified Michigan's results and declared Joe Biden the winner of the state.
FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James.

MICHIGAN, USA — Republican challenger John James conceded Tuesday night to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters saying "today is the right time for me to congratulate Senator Gary Peters."

Peters captured 50% ( 2,727,483  votes) of the vote to 48% (2,642,971 votes) for James according to the Associated Press

The new announcement comes a day after the Board of State Canvassers certified Michigan's results and declared Joe Biden the winner of the Presidential election in the state.

James released a full statement online Tuesday saying in part, "Michigan, the 2020 battle for this senate seat is over, but the battle for the future of this great country will never be over, and I will never retire from that battlefield, ever, and neither should you"

Peters declared victory two days after the election. This is James second time challenging for one of Michigan's Senate seats. He lost to Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow by 6.5 percentage points in 2018.

