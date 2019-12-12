GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who lost to Sen. Debbie Stabenow in November of 2018, has now officially filed the paper work to take on Sen. Gary Peters in 2020.

Republican Senate candidate John James collected more than 23, 500 signatures to put him on the ballot.

James, an Army veteran and Detroit businessman, announced his intention to run for the seat in June of this year.

Fundraising figures announced in October by both Peters and James show that Peters has a slight financial edge, but the James is making up ground. Both candidates are touting that they took in tens of thousands of small-dollar donations more than a year before the November 2020 election.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow defeated James in the 2018 midterm election by just over 6%.

James was also considered by President Trump as a candidate to be the next UN ambassador in February, but he was ultimately bypassed for the position.

MORE POLITICS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.