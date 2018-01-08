LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan judge has granted Attorney General Bill Schuette’s request to halt the production of documents in a lawsuit that a Democrat filed against him until the judge rules on Schuette’s motion to dismiss the case.

Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray stayed discovery on Tuesday, a day after Schuette sought a protective order.

Hugh Madden, who works at the liberal advocacy group Progress Michigan, sued Schuette in May, alleging that he has used his office as a “political enterprise” by taking steps such as hiring political operatives for state jobs.

Madden’s lawyer last week sent 37 subpoenas to current and former attorney general employees and others.

Schuette, who has sought dismissal of the lawsuit, asked Murray to halt discovery because the subpoenas “are overbroad, non-compliant with the court rules, and harassing.”

