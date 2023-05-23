x
Michigan Politics

Richard Bernstein returns to Michigan's top court after mental-health care

Richard Bernstein, who is blind, has been a justice since 2015. He was reelected last November to an eight-year term.
Credit: AP
FILE - Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein is escorted to his seat before the State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Bernstein announced Tuesday, April 18, that he is getting mental-health treatment outside the state and will not hear a case next week. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

LANSING, Mich — A Michigan Supreme Court justice said he's returning to in-person work after a month away to seek treatment for depression.

Richard Bernstein, who is blind, has been a justice since 2015 and was reelected last November to an eight-year term.

“It is my sincere hope that by talking about these issues in the open, free from any needless stigma, we can move closer to a day when anyone struggling can avail themselves of the same quality care I was blessed to receive,” Bernstein, 48, said in a statement.

He announced on April 18 that he was seeking care outside Michigan. Bernstein said Tuesday that he was treated for “situational depression,” which can develop due to a series of events.

Bernstein did not participate when the Supreme Court heard cases on April 26 and May 10.

Bernstein comes from a well-known family in Michigan’s legal community, name recognition that helped get him elected in 2014. The Sam Bernstein law firm is a major TV advertiser in the Detroit area.

