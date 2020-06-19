Judge rules indoor gyms in Michigan can reopen on June 25

Gyms can reopen on June 25 at 12:01 a.m.

LANSING, Mich. — Indoor gyms in Michigan have the go ahead to reopen on June 25, after a judge filed a preliminary injunction against Governor Whitmer's executive order.

The official opinion filed Friday, asked the Defendant, Gov. Whitmer, to offer evidentiary proof as to why they should remain closed. None were offered.

The Plaintiffs presented Defendants with one question: "Why must we remain closed?" The Defendants answered by saying "trust us" which was not enough to uphold the executive order.

"Further, the Court does not wish to “flip the switch” and open gyms immediately, as that would be inconsistent with Governor Whitmer’s practice," the opinion stated.

The lawsuit, filed on May 22, 2020, involved 22 individual companies that own fitness businesses, as well as the League of Independent Fitness Facilities and Trainers, Inc.

Gyms can reopen on June 25 at 12:01 a.m., but the gyms will be subject to the requirements of the operative workplace standards order.

Modifications will need to be made in order to keep the public safe, and approved by Governor Whitmer's office.

