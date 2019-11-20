GREENVILLE, Mich. — One of the first Republicans to challenge Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) for his congressional seat is withdrawing from the race.

State Rep. Jim Lower of Greenville announced on Tuesday he is dropping out of the crowded competition for the 3rd Congressional seat. Lower launched his campaign against Amash days after the sitting congressman tweeted that President Donald Trump had engaged in impeachable conduct.

At the time, Amash was still a Republican.

Lower said in a statement that he still believes West Michigan needs a "new voice in Congress," but he cites changes in his family as one of the primary reasons for ending his campaign.

Since Lower joined the race, six other Republicans launched their campaigns or filed statements of candidacy. There are also four Democrats in the race, and one who has also ended his campaign.

“I have sincerely appreciated the donations our campaign has received up to this point. However, I do not come from a wealthy family nor do most of my supporters. These facts would have made remaining financially competitive over the long haul of the campaign very difficult,” Lower said.

In quarterly FEC reports filed at the end of September, Lower had raised over $250,000—the third highest haul behind Peter Meijer and Amash.

Lower said the decision to drop out was not easy, and he has not yet decided who he will back in the Republican primary.

Amash is running as an independent, following his July departure from the Republican party.

The Michigan primary election is on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

