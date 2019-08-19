Rep. Justin Amash (I) has scheduled five constituent meetings to talk with local voters on Wednesday, Aug. 21. This is the first time he will be making public stops in the area since he announced that he left the Republican party.

Amash represents Michigan's 3rd District, which includes Grand Rapids, most of Kent County, Ionia County, Barry County and Calhoun County.

Here are the stops the congressman plans to make:

GRAND RAPIDS

9:30 a.m. - Rising Grinds Cafe, 1167 Madison Ave. SE

10:45 a.m. - Common Ground, 1319 Fulton St. E

12 p.m. - New Holland Brewing - The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW

CALEDONIA

2:15 p.m. - Railtown Brewing Company, 3595 68th St.

HASTINGS

4 p.m. - Walldorff Brewpub & Bistro, 105 E. State St.

Amash has represented the 3rd District since 2011, when he was elected in with a wave of Tea Party candidates. His last public event in West Michigan was at the end of May after he became the first then-Republican to say the Mueller report laid out evidence that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses.

Since then, a collection of challengers have lined up to compete for the congressional seat. There are five Republicans and three Democrats vying to win the election.

One Republican candidate has already out raised Amash, and two Democrats on are pace to do the same.

