GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan voters have spoken. We’re the first state in the Midwest to legalize recreational marijuana. But what exactly that budding business means for other employers and their employees remains to be seen.

And it's important to understand, just because the state is giving you the green light, to light some green, doesn't mean your employer is.

“You can still get fired for possessing or using marijuana once legalization goes into effect,” said Andy Johnston, vice president of government affairs for the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.

Johnston said employers should take the time now to review and remind employees of their drug policy.

“Some industries are making a determination about whether or not drug testing makes sense for them," Johnston said. "But some industries it's non-negotiable, like construction, certain types of manufacturing.”

This is also true if there are ties to the federal government.

“If you do any business with the federal government, contracting, grants, you need to make sure you're implementing your drug free workplace,” Johnston said.

Same goes for businesses part of national companies.

"Like a local representation of a national company, we were just meting with one of those companies, yesterday, they’re a large national company, and they have to comply with their national policies,” Johnston said.

One of the biggest concerns is workplace safety and potential liability.

“There’s no on-demand impairment test," Johnston said. "So if there is an incident on the job, it’s going to be hard to test that employee.”

Another possible issue is finding, and retaining, viable candidates down the road.

“I think for those industries that do have to drug test, it could lead to more people failing their drug tests," Johnston said. "That could then shrink their pool of available candidates in an already constrained labor market.”

