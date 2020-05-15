Michigan Court of Claims hears arguments in lawsuit against Gov. Whitmer

The case here, is between the Republican led Legislature, that claims the governor overstepped her authority in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

LANSING, Mich. — Friday, the Michigan Court of Claims heard arguments in the lawsuit against Governor Whitmer over the state of emergency.

The case here, is between the Republican led Legislature, that claims the governor overstepped her authority in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Allen from the State Attorney General's Office insisted the Emergency Powers Act of 1945 and 1976 gives the governor the authority to issue a stay at home order and extend it if needed. Allen argued the Republicans are creating a "constitutional crisis" in the midst of a public health crisis.

The attorney for Republican lawmakers said Governor Whitmer has the duty to declare a state of emergency, but only once. He says she does not have the authority to declare a state of emergency on a continuing basis.

In Wisconsin this week, the state supreme court overturned their governors stay at home order.

In Michigan, Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens was tough on the representatives for both sides, especially over language in the Emergency Powers of Governor Act.

"The executive branch made a report a year ago about the state of Michigan's authority to implement responses to pandemics, responses to social distancing by name, the EPGA barely warranted a mention," Stephens said. "It was mentioned in passing, as reference to establish curfew, as a response to civil unrest, civil riots, the very things that were the focus point and the reason why the events that need to be addressed by the EPGA. So the legislature is asking you to do is return the EPGA to its time honored understanding."

The Judge did not announce a decision. But whichever side ultimately loses, can then file an appeal with the Court of Appeals, or file a "bypass application" asking the Michigan Supreme Court to take the case.

You can watch the entire hearing here.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.