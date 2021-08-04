x
Michigan Politics

Michigan court opens door a bit to more slip-and-fall cases

It can be difficult to win slip-and-fall lawsuits under Michigan law unless someone can show a hazard had "special aspects."

DETROIT, Michigan — The Michigan Supreme Court is chipping away at a longstanding legal doctrine that makes it tough to win slip-and-fall lawsuits in the state. 

Donna Livings needed three surgeries after falling in an icy lot as she tried to get to work at a suburban Detroit restaurant in 2014. It can be difficult to win slip-and-fall lawsuits under Michigan law unless someone can show a hazard had "special aspects." 

But the Supreme Court now says there can be an exception for people who encounter a hazard while trying to get into a workplace. 

Employees at Dimitre's in Eastpointe were told to park in a rear lot and only use the back door.

