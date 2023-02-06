Michigan Democrats share details of Lowering MI Costs plan

Democratic leadership shared new details of the Lowering MI Costs plan during a press conference in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats revealed new details of their tax cut plan in Lansing on Monday.

The Lowering MI Costs plan will focus on three key points, which Democrats hope will help give Michiganders economic relief.

First, the plan will repeal the 4.25% tax rate on pensions. Democratic leaders also said they are looking to equalize exemption for both private and public pensions, where exemptions are currently only available for public pensions.

Second, the state's Earned Income Tax Credit will be increased from 6% to 30% of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit.

Finally, Michigan tax payers will receive a $180 inflation relief check. The relief checks are estimated to cost the state $800 million.

The #1 concern for Michiganders is costs. Our plan will put thousands back in people’s pockets! ✔️ Repeal the... Posted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, February 6, 2023

Democratic leaders estimate that repealing the retirement tax would save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year. The increase in the Working Families Tax Credit is estimated to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.

The plan has not yet been finalized or officially proposed as legislation. You can find an early draft of the plan here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.