Michigan GOP shares meme comparing Holocaust to gun legislation

Michigan Republican Party Chair Kristina Karamo says she will not stay silent and stands by the post.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Republican Party is facing public outcry after sharing a meme on its verified social media accounts that liken the Holocaust to current gun legislation at the statehouse.

The meme, which has the text "Before they collected these wedding rings...they collected all the guns," appears to be an image taken during the liberation of a Holocaust concentration camp.

#History has shown us that the first thing a government does when it wants total control over its people is to disarm them. President Reagan once stated, “if we lose #freedom here, there is nowhere else to escape to. This is the last stand on Earth.” #2A #GOP pic.twitter.com/cGCHMN1Pxg — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) March 22, 2023

Despite criticism of the imagery, including the Michigan Democrats demanding the Michigan GOP apologize and take down the tweet, the social posts remain up at the time this article was published.

Kristina Karamo, who previously ran for Michigan Secretary of State and lost by a wide margin, is the Michigan GOP Chair.

She says the Michigan GOP stands by its statement and won't remove the social posts.

The Nazi regime killed more than 6 million Jews, the United States Holocaust Museum says.

In the state legislature, Democrats are pushing through an 11-bill gun safety package.

The Michigan House could take a vote on the package as soon as this week. If passed, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is likely to sign the legislation into law.

The extensive gun safety package includes requirements for the safe storage of firearms, background checks on unlicensed gun sales and red flag laws which would allow guns to be temporarily taken from someone believed to be a danger to themselves and others.

Republicans have pushed back on the legislation, claiming the bills infringe on a person's Second Amendment rights.

They also suggest that the changes will not prevent criminal acts of gun violence, despite testimony from shooting survivors and mental health experts.

Senate Republicans attempted to make amendments to the package but were unsuccessful. House Republicans will no doubt try to do the same this week.

