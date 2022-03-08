Michigan GOP members push back against candidate Robert Regan's rape comments

Several Michigan GOP members are condemning Regan's statement of "If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it."

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan Republicans are beginning to push back against statements made by GOP District 74 Michigan House candidate Ryan "RJ" Regan.

"Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, 'If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it,'" Regan said in a Facebook live with the Coalition to Save Michigan on Sunday.

Among the Republicans to speak out against Regan's statement are Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, Michigan Republican Chairman Ambassador Ron Weiser, Kent County Chairman Rob VerHeulen and State Senator Mark Huizenga.

Maddock was the first to comment on the statement by Regan in an interview with Bridge Michigan on Monday.

Michigan GOP Co-chair Meshawn Maddock said Regan’s rape comments are “offensive and disappointing.”



“I’d like to think he didn’t mean what he said,” Maddock told @BridgeMichigan. “You know, if I could control what our candidates say all the time, that would be a great thing." https://t.co/TKmYL316l3 — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) March 7, 2022

Following Maddock's comment, other Michigan Republicans began to push back against his statement.

“Mr. Regan’s history of foolish, egregious and offensive comments, including his most recent one are simply beyond the pale," said Ambassador Weiser. "We are better than this as a Party and I absolutely expect better than this of our candidates.”

“As a former representative of this district, I am appalled to hear the comments from Mr. Regan. These comments are offensive, dangerous and unbecoming of any candidate for public office," said Chairman VerHeulen. "The Kent County Republican Party stands with the Michigan Republican Party and I believe Mr. Regan owes an apology immediately.”

State Sen. Huizenga also released a statement on Tuesday condemning Regan.

“As a Christian, a public servant and a father of two daughters, I find Robert Regan’s comments about sexual assault to be revolting and immoral, and I strongly denounce them," Huizenga said.

Sen. Huizenga further denounced Regan for social media posts, “His statements about Russia’s unprovoked attack of a sovereign country are contrary to our own nation’s values, and his anti-Semitic posts claiming Jewish people control the banks and were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks are shameful and disgusting."

“Regan’s comments are not reflective of our community, the people of West Michigan, my Republican colleagues, or our great state. We support a world in which men and women can safely live, work and raise a family — free from violence or oppression,” Huizenga added.

Regan recently defeated three other Republicans in a primary special election on March 1 to determine who will face Democrat Carol Glanville in a general special election on May 3.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.